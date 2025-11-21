African American Museum, Dallas presents "Sunday Call to Church: The Art of Clementine Hunter" opening day

"Sunday Call to Church: The Art of Clementine Hunter" celebrates the remarkable vision and enduring legacy of self-taught Louisiana artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), whose vivid depictions of everyday life on the Melrose Plantation stand among the most important bodies of folk art in American history.

The exhibition draws from private collections and from the Museum’s extensive folk art holdings, recognized as one of the most significant in the Southwest. It offers visitors an intimate look at Hunter’s expressive style and storytelling genius. Through vibrant scenes of worship, work and community, Hunter chronicled a world rarely seen in mainstream art history, one that honors the rhythms, resilience and faith of Black life in the rural South.

As part of opening weekend, the museum will host a public lecture by Dr. Bolanji Campbell, professor of art and visual culture at Rhode Island School of Design. Dr. Campbell’s presentation will explore the broader context of African American folk-art traditions and Hunter’s lasting influence on American art.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on view through March 6.