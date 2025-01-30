African American Museum presents "From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King" opening day

The African American Museum and Broadway Dallas will present "From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King," which explores how icons of African are reflected in one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. The exhibit will feature five elements – four masks and one puppet – from the original Broadway production of Disney’s The Lion King alongside a curated selection of African art and objects from the African American Museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 3.