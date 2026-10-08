AfterDark by Pink Puma features award-winning performers in an adults-only sensual cabaret experience. The tantalizing fusion of contemporary circus, cabaret, pole sport, and aerial art is produced by Pink Puma, a world champion athlete and the mastermind behind the award-winning Vertical.Show.

AfterDark by Pink Puma features award-winning performers in an adults-only sensual cabaret experience. The tantalizing fusion of contemporary circus, cabaret, pole sport, and aerial art is produced by Pink Puma, a world champion athlete and the mastermind behind the award-winning Vertical.Show.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.