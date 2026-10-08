AfterDark by Pink Puma features award-winning performers in an adults-only sensual cabaret experience. The tantalizing fusion of contemporary circus, cabaret, pole sport, and aerial art is produced by Pink Puma, a world champion athlete and the mastermind behind the award-winning Vertical.Show.
AfterDark by Pink Puma features award-winning performers in an adults-only sensual cabaret experience. The tantalizing fusion of contemporary circus, cabaret, pole sport, and aerial art is produced by Pink Puma, a world champion athlete and the mastermind behind the award-winning Vertical.Show.
WHEN
WHERE
Sons of Hermann Hall
3414 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://feverup.com/m/721100
TICKET INFO
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