Agape Clinic presents An Evening of Gratitude

Agape Clinic will present its 2025 gala: An Evening of Gratitude. As a tribute to the hearts behind Agape Clinic’s transformative services, and a celebration of Agape as a uniquely impactful model of care on the national stage, the evening honors both the mission and the movement. The evening will include live music, a cocktail reception, a raffle, a seated three-course dinner, and more.

The David M. Crowley Foundation will serve as Honorary Chair in recognition of their steadfast support of Agape Clinic and unwavering dedication to advancing equitable, community-based healthcare in Dallas. A highlight of the evening will include remarks from Fort Worth native Khadevis Robinson, who has transformed his elite athletic career into a platform for motivating others to overcome adversity and lead impactful lives.

