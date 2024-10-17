Aging Mind Foundation presents A Night of Roaring Hope Gala
Photo courtesy of Aging Mind Foundation
Aging Mind Foundation will present a night of wild elegance as they raise funds for research to find the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The event will be co-chaired by Dawn Greiner and Cathy James. Guests will enjoy a chef-driven dinner, live music, and unique auction experiences.
WHEN
WHERE
Thompson Dallas, by Hyatt
205 N Akard St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://agingmindfoundation.org/
TICKET INFO
$500 and up.
