Aging Mind Foundation presents The Legacy Gala

Aging Mind Foundation will present its 2026 Legacy Gala. The annual event celebrates the organization's mission to fund and advance scientific research focused on finding the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The 2026 gala is co-chaired by Darin Kunz and Mary C. Lawson, both of whom carry a strong connection to the mission. The event will be an evening of community, celebration, and signature event highlights, from a welcoming cocktail experience and memorable dining to exclusive auction opportunities and entertainment that keeps the night energized.