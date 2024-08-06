Aida Cuevas in concert

The “Queen of Ranchera Music,” Aida Cuevas, presents a mariachi spectacle celebrating Mexico’s bestselling artist, Juan Gabriel, with a new album, Aida Cuevas Canta a Juan Gabriel 40 años después. Performing her legendary friend’s biggest hits, Cuevas exhibits her vocals on “Te Lo Pido Por Favor,” “Te Sigo Amando,” “La Diferencia,” among others.

Gabriel passed away in August 2016 as Mexico’s bestselling artist of all time with over 100 million albums worldwide. The six-time Grammy nominee was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996 and given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009.

Cuevas is the only artist given permission by the Juan Gabriel estate to perform a tribute to the Latin American icon.