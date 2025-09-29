AirOtic Soirée presents Bite!

Bite! by AirOtic Soirée delivers a darkly decadent Halloween experience where sultry vampires, seductive spirits, and shadow-drenched acrobats blur the line between fear and fantasy. From a mystical cocktail hour to jaw-dropping stunts on stage, the show combines hypnotic burlesque, high-flying cirque, and immersive pop-up performances.

