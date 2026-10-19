Alan Barnes Fine Art presents Mireille Binoux: "The Anthology Exhibition" opening reception

Alan Barnes Fine Art will present a special Dallas anthology exhibition celebrating the vibrant life and distinguished career of French Colorist Mireille Gouirand, later known by her married name, Binoux.

Born in Nice in 1929, Gouirand studied at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris and became immersed in the city’s renowned post-war artistic and cultural scene, forming friendships with figures including painter Bernard Buffet, sculptor César, singer Juliette Gréco and actor Jean-Pierre Cassel. Her career later took her to the United States, where she won a major competition to design interior décor for New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel and created work for its famed annual "April in Paris" celebrations.

"The Anthology Exhibition" will feature 24 original large-scale oil paintings. The gallery will also highlight a curated selection of 19th century American and European paintings, along with a separate collection of Texas regionalist works from David Dike Fine Art. Together, the exhibitions offer Dallas audiences an opportunity to experience both Binoux’s vibrant artistry and the distinctive character of Texas regionalist art.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 22.

