Alex Isley in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Alex Isley

Alex Isley comes to Dallas in support of her new album, When The City Sleeps.

Alex Isley comes to Dallas in support of her new album, When The City Sleeps.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/alex-isley-when-the-city-sleeps-dallas-texas-06-26-2026/event/0C00646BE5CDC6DA

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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