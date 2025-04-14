ALG Fine Art presents Christi Meril: "Reviving Giants: Nature, Form, Legacy" opening reception

"Reviving Giants: Nature, Form, Legacy" by resident artist Christi Meril is the next solo exhibition featured at ALG Fine Art. It explores themes of owning the past, living in the present, and claiming the future through the natural world. The show represents the intersection of urban spaces and the natural world, and is a journey of transformation, taking everyday materials and reinventing them as fine art.

Meril transforms objects such as salvaged redwood into modern wall sculptures, incorporating hand-painted canvas and mixed media to create layered, dimensional forms. Some of these canvas paintings take weeks to complete, only to be deconstructed and reshaped to become part of something even larger. Paint, paper, nails, and resin intertwine, building depth and texture that resonate with both the natural and the industrial.

The paintings then interact with the salvaged redwood in new ways. The exhibition is a mix of old-growth redwood that Meril hand-selected in Northern California along with paintings on canvas and linen, and with neon and infinity mirror accents. It also celebrates the tradition and majesty of wood, a material that embodies the earth's provision.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 2025.