ALG Fine Art presents Lisa Moriarty: "Breathing Space" opening reception

“Breathing Space” by new resident artist Lisa Moriarty is the next solo exhibition to be featured at ALG Fine Art. Moriarty is the first of two new resident artists that will join ALG Fine Art in 2026, as ALG continues its work of fostering fine art as an inclusive experience and creating immersive art encounters that enrich daily life.

The exhibit will explore themes of memory, stillness, and the restorative power of the natural world - translated into a new perspective through one of the oldest painting mediums in history. Moriarty builds each piece from hundreds of individually hand-cut elements of silk, organza, and paper, prepared before a single composition begins.

She layers and fuses them gradually, applying wax in passes, heating and adhering, stepping back, then returning. Some pieces take weeks. Some take months. The finished works cast shadows that shift with the changing light in the room - those shadows are not a byproduct, but part of the composition itself. The work extends beyond its physical edge.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 17.