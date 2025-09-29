ALG Fine Art presents "Poetic License" opening reception

ALG Fine Art will present "Poetic License: Art to Navigate a Beautiful, Messy World,” featuring artwork inspired by poems from J.K. Kennedy’s acclaimed book Clumsy Beauty. The exhibition will feature original work by 30 visiting artists, curated alongside ALG Resident Artists Anna Curnes and Christi Meril.

Visitors can join both artists and the poet who inspired the artwork in this initial viewing of the show and have the first opportunity to acquire the artwork on display.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.