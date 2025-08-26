Allen Philharmonic Orchestra presents Heroism and Freedom: Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony

Image courtesy of Allen Philharmonic Orchestra

Allen Philharmonic Orchestra will present a powerful night of music exploring freedom in all its forms, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Montgomery, Haydn, and Beethoven’s "Eroica Symphony." With soprano Gwendolyn Alfred, the evening will be a stirring journey through nature, resistance, heroism, and hope.

WHEN

WHERE

Lowery Auditorium
368 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX 75002, USA
https://www.allenphilharmonic.org/event-details-registration/heroism-and-freedom-beethovens-eroica-symphony

TICKET INFO

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
