Allen Philharmonic Orchestra presents Heroism and Freedom: Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony

Allen Philharmonic Orchestra will present a powerful night of music exploring freedom in all its forms, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Montgomery, Haydn, and Beethoven’s "Eroica Symphony." With soprano Gwendolyn Alfred, the evening will be a stirring journey through nature, resistance, heroism, and hope.

