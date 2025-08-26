Allen Philharmonic Orchestra presents "The Music of Disney"
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Allen Philharmonic Orchestra
Allen Philharmonic Orchestra will present a magical evening of music and adventure as they bring favorite Disney moments to life. From the swashbuckling thrills of Pirates of the Caribbean to the galactic drama of Star Wars, and the unforgettable songs from The Little Mermaid, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Allen Philharmonic Orchestra will present a magical evening of music and adventure as they bring favorite Disney moments to life. From the swashbuckling thrills of Pirates of the Caribbean to the galactic drama of Star Wars, and the unforgettable songs from The Little Mermaid, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.