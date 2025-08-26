Allen Philharmonic Orchestra presents "The Music of Disney"

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Allen Philharmonic Orchestra

Allen Philharmonic Orchestra will present a magical evening of music and adventure as they bring favorite Disney moments to life. From the swashbuckling thrills of Pirates of the Caribbean to the galactic drama of Star Wars, and the unforgettable songs from The Little Mermaid, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Allen Philharmonic Orchestra will present a magical evening of music and adventure as they bring favorite Disney moments to life. From the swashbuckling thrills of Pirates of the Caribbean to the galactic drama of Star Wars, and the unforgettable songs from The Little Mermaid, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

WHEN

WHERE

Lowery Auditorium
368 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX 75002, USA
https://www.allenphilharmonic.org/event-details-registration/the-music-of-disney

TICKET INFO

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.