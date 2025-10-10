American Black Film Festival presents Pop Up Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of American Black Film Festival

The American Black Film Festival Pop Up is a new national tour that is a celebration of culture and creativity, featuring award-winning independent films, network previews, celebrity conversations, and BOB Talks: an inspiring series that spotlights Black-Owned Brands.

The American Black Film Festival Pop Up is a new national tour that is a celebration of culture and creativity, featuring award-winning independent films, network previews, celebrity conversations, and BOB Talks: an inspiring series that spotlights Black-Owned Brands.

WHEN

WHERE

AMC NorthPark 15
8687 N Central Expy #3000, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://www.abffpopup.com/

TICKET INFO

$12-$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.