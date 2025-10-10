American Black Film Festival presents Pop Up Tour

The American Black Film Festival Pop Up is a new national tour that is a celebration of culture and creativity, featuring award-winning independent films, network previews, celebrity conversations, and BOB Talks: an inspiring series that spotlights Black-Owned Brands.
The American Black Film Festival Pop Up is a new national tour that is a celebration of culture and creativity, featuring award-winning independent films, network previews, celebrity conversations, and BOB Talks: an inspiring series that spotlights Black-Owned Brands.
WHEN
WHERE
AMC NorthPark 15
8687 N Central Expy #3000, Dallas, TX 75225, USA
https://www.abffpopup.com/
TICKET INFO
$12-$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.