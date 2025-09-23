American Cancer Society presents Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a family-friendly event that celebrates courage, hope, and unity in the fight against breast cancer. Attendees will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere featuring interactive booths, music, food trucks, and more.

As the most common cancer in women in the U.S. after skin cancer, breast cancer continues to affect thousands of lives each year. Making Strides walks raise critical funds for lifesaving research and essential patient support programs while promoting health equity.