American Heart Association presents Collin County Heart Ball

The American Heart Association's Collin County Heart Ball brings together community leaders, advocates, and supporters for an evening dedicated to improving heart health and saving lives across North Texas.

Event highlights include survivor stories that showcase the impact of heart disease and stroke and the hope made possible through research and community support. Guests will enjoy a dining experience shared with local business and community leaders. There will be meaningful opportunities to give back and support lifesaving programs and research. The evening will also feature live entertainment by Emerald City Band.