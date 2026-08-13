American Heart Association presents Collin County Heart Ball

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of American Heart Association

The American Heart Association's Collin County Heart Ball brings together community leaders, advocates, and supporters for an evening dedicated to improving heart health and saving lives across North Texas.

Event highlights include survivor stories that showcase the impact of heart disease and stroke and the hope made possible through research and community support. Guests will enjoy a dining experience shared with local business and community leaders. There will be meaningful opportunities to give back and support lifesaving programs and research. The evening will also feature live entertainment by Emerald City Band.

The American Heart Association's Collin County Heart Ball brings together community leaders, advocates, and supporters for an evening dedicated to improving heart health and saving lives across North Texas.

Event highlights include survivor stories that showcase the impact of heart disease and stroke and the hope made possible through research and community support. Guests will enjoy a dining experience shared with local business and community leaders. There will be meaningful opportunities to give back and support lifesaving programs and research. The evening will also feature live entertainment by Emerald City Band.

WHEN

WHERE

Comerica Center
2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
https://ahadallas.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20262027CollinCountyHeartBall/tabid/1593693/Default.aspx

TICKET INFO

$1,000; Tables are $7,500.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.