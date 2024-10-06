American Heart Association presents Collin County Heart Fest
Photo by Joseph Llanes
The Collin County Heart Fest will present an evening of live music and community spirit in support of a noble cause. The evening will include performances by Drake Milligan and the Wyatt Weaver Band, complemented by live and silent auctions.
