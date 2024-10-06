American Heart Association presents Collin County Heart Fest

Photo by Joseph Llanes

The Collin County Heart Fest will present an evening of live music and community spirit in support of a noble cause. The evening will include performances by Drake Milligan and the Wyatt Weaver Band, complemented by live and silent auctions.

WHEN

WHERE

Omni PGA Frisco Resort
4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033, USA
https://ahadallas.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20242025CollinCountyHeartBall/tabid/1437850/Default.aspx

TICKET INFO

$1,000

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
