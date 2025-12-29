American Heart Association presents Cotes du Coeur
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of American Heart Association
American Heart Association will present their annual Cotes du Coeur. Visitors can experience an evening where fine wine, world-class cuisine, and a life-saving mission unite. Côtes du Coeur, hosted by the American Heart Association’s Dallas Division, is more than a gala; it’s a celebration of community, generosity, and heart health.
WHEN
WHERE
Omni Dallas Hotel
555 S Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://dallaswineauction.com/
TICKET INFO
$6,000 for 2; $30,000 for tables of 10.
