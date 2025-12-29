American Heart Association presents Cotes du Coeur

American Heart Association will present their annual Cotes du Coeur. Visitors can experience an evening where fine wine, world-class cuisine, and a life-saving mission unite. Côtes du Coeur, hosted by the American Heart Association’s Dallas Division, is more than a gala; it’s a celebration of community, generosity, and heart health.

American Heart Association will present their annual Cotes du Coeur. Visitors can experience an evening where fine wine, world-class cuisine, and a life-saving mission unite. Côtes du Coeur, hosted by the American Heart Association’s Dallas Division, is more than a gala; it’s a celebration of community, generosity, and heart health.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.