Amplified Minds presents Louder Than Stigma

Amplified Minds will present the second annual LouderThan Stigma Fest, uniting musicians, artists, and the community for an evening dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. It will feature an evening of live performances, interactive art experiences, and opportunities to connect with local mental health organizations.

Held during Suicide Prevention Month, the festival raises awareness while supporting the nonprofit’s mission to provide free mental health services for Texas residents ages 18 and older. Headlining this year's festival is Oak Cliff artist Tye Harris, whose unique blend of classical training, hip-hop, soul, and storytelling has earned him national recognition. Joining Harris on stage will be the Cayuga All Stars, an award-winning Dallas-based Latin band known for their high-energy performances and vibrant sound.