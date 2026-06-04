An Evening with Michael Martin Murphey

For more than five decades, Michael Martin Murphey has carried the spirit of the American West across stages and generations, building a career that spans pop, country, bluegrass and Americana. Best known for his timeless hit "Wildfire," Murphey’s music has become part of the fabric of American songwriting, blending vivid storytelling with melodies that feel both cinematic and deeply personal.

As a key figure in the development of the Texas music scene in the 1970s, he helped shape the sound and culture that would define "Cosmic Cowboy" in Austin as a hub for progressive and outlaw country.

The performance will weave together beloved classics like "Carolina in the Pines," "What’s Forever For" and "Geronimo’s Cadillac" with stories that bring each lyric to life.