An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the strongly worded disclaimer that "this is not a comedy gig," although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement. Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and his early song-writing days around the turn of the century.