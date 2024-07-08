Quantcast

André 3000 in concert

Photo by Gabe Drechsler

André 3000 comes to Dallas in support of his 2023 album, New Blue Sun.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/andre-3000

TICKET INFO

$65.50 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
