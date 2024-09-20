Ani DiFranco in concert

eventdetail
Ani DiFranco/Facebook

Folk rock singer Ani DiFranco comes to Dallas in support of her new album, Unprecedented Sh!t.

WHEN

WHERE

Granada Theater
3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/promo/id/-2853509351710027663

TICKET INFO

$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
