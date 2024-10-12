Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: The Family Reunion Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

Known for her relatable storytelling and sharp comedic timing, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has built a dedicated following through her stand-up specials and work in television and film. Her latest comedy special, Say I Won’t, premiered on YouTube. She has released six comedy specials across various platforms. In addition to her stand-up career, Anjelah published her first memoir, Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams, in 2022, where she reflects on her life and career. She has also appeared in TV shows like Life & Beth, Superstore, The Shield, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as in films such as Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

Known for her relatable storytelling and sharp comedic timing, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has built a dedicated following through her stand-up specials and work in television and film. Her latest comedy special, Say I Won’t, premiered on YouTube. She has released six comedy specials across various platforms. In addition to her stand-up career, Anjelah published her first memoir, Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams, in 2022, where she reflects on her life and career. She has also appeared in TV shows like Life & Beth, Superstore, The Shield, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as in films such as Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/anjelah-johnsonreyes-the-family-reunion-tour-irving-texas-03-21-2025/event/0C00614539FA826F

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.