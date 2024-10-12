Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: The Family Reunion Tour

Known for her relatable storytelling and sharp comedic timing, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has built a dedicated following through her stand-up specials and work in television and film. Her latest comedy special, Say I Won’t, premiered on YouTube. She has released six comedy specials across various platforms. In addition to her stand-up career, Anjelah published her first memoir, Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams, in 2022, where she reflects on her life and career. She has also appeared in TV shows like Life & Beth, Superstore, The Shield, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as in films such as Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

