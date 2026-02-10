Ari Lennox in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox comes to Irving in support of her new album, Vacancy.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/ari-lennox-the-vacancy-tour-irving-texas-04-28-2026/event/0C00643CF0D62B27

TICKET INFO

$56 and up.

