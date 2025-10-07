The Arlington Jazz Festival will feature performances by Adam Hawley, Julian Vaughn, and special guest Joe McBride.

Hawley is an acclaimed guitarist known for topping the Billboard charts with his smooth, soulful sound. Vaughn is an international star on bass whose grooves have made him a fan favorite worldwide. McBride is a celebrated pianist and vocalist, bringing his signature mix of energy and soul to the stage.

Together, these artists create a one-of-a-kind experience, blending smooth melodies, dynamic rhythms, and inspiring performances.