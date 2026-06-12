Arlington Jones in concert

Arlington Jones will premiere his new show, Soul of Piano, joined by his band, Arlington Jones & The Brethren. The classically trained jazz piano maestro has released eight albums in his career, most recently Olé in 2020.
Arlington Jones will premiere his new show, Soul of Piano, joined by his band, Arlington Jones & The Brethren. The classically trained jazz piano maestro has released eight albums in his career, most recently Olé in 2020.
WHEN
WHERE
The Epic
2960 Epic Pl, Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA
https://ticketstripe.com/soulofpiano
TICKET INFO
$40
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