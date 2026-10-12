Arlington Jones & The Soul Chamber Band in concert

Jazz pianist Arlington Jones & The Soul Chamber Band will play brand-new, unreleased music from his upcoming album. The Soul Chamber Band features James Driscoll on bass, Ollie Jones III on drums, Jorge Ginorio on percussion, Dr. Meg Griffith on flute and Quamon Fowler on soprano sax.

ARK Music: Jazz at Epic Theater is a premier jazz concert experience for the whole family with Arlington Jones as Artistic Director and Artist in Residence. It showcases American Music rooted in jazz, soul, funk and encourages creativity, collaboration and a high level of artistic presentation. Why ARK? Because Artistry Reinvigorates Kosmos™.