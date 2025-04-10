Arlington Museum of Art presents Alicia Eggert and The de la Torre Brothers: "Your Magic is Real and Sub(liminal)" opening day

The Arlington Museum of Art presents "Your Magic is Real and Sub(liminal)," an exhibition featuring Alicia Eggert, and Einar and Jamex de la Torre, three profound artists whose practice explores language, encounters, and participation in this present moment.

These artists are showing alongside each other for the first time since 2020, when their work was on display at the 50th anniversary exhibition of The Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington D.C.

Eggert’s participatory project Your Magic Is Real and the de la Torre brothers’ installation Sub(liminal) encourage visitors, especially in today's politically charged climate, to physically connect through touch and shared experiences, symbolizing the vital importance of cooperation and empathy in overcoming systemic alienation.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 1.