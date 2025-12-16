Arlington Museum of Art presents "Dressed for the Drawing Room: Fashion in Jane Austen’s World" opening day

The Arlington Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, "Dressed for the Drawing Room: Fashion in Jane Austen’s World," celebrates the 250th birthday of one of the most beloved writers of all time: Jane Austen.

In partnership with Jane Austen Society of North America - North Texas Chapter and with costumes loaned from NBCUniversal Archives & Collections, the museum will feature costumes and jewelry from film adaptations of two of Austen’s most iconic works: Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Emma (2020).

Bringing together costumes and accessories from two important films in the Austen world, the exhibition immerses visitors in the elegant, expressive, and often politically charged world of fashion during the Regency era.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 22.