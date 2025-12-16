Arlington Museum of Art presents "Dressed for the Drawing Room: Fashion in Jane Austen’s World" opening day

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Arlington Museum of Art

The Arlington Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, "Dressed for the Drawing Room: Fashion in Jane Austen’s World," celebrates the 250th birthday of one of the most beloved writers of all time: Jane Austen.

In partnership with Jane Austen Society of North America - North Texas Chapter and with costumes loaned from NBCUniversal Archives & Collections, the museum will feature costumes and jewelry from film adaptations of two of Austen’s most iconic works: Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Emma (2020).

Bringing together costumes and accessories from two important films in the Austen world, the exhibition immerses visitors in the elegant, expressive, and often politically charged world of fashion during the Regency era.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 22.

The Arlington Museum of Art’s latest exhibition, "Dressed for the Drawing Room: Fashion in Jane Austen’s World," celebrates the 250th birthday of one of the most beloved writers of all time: Jane Austen.

In partnership with Jane Austen Society of North America - North Texas Chapter and with costumes loaned from NBCUniversal Archives & Collections, the museum will feature costumes and jewelry from film adaptations of two of Austen’s most iconic works: Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Emma (2020).

Bringing together costumes and accessories from two important films in the Austen world, the exhibition immerses visitors in the elegant, expressive, and often politically charged world of fashion during the Regency era.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 22.

WHEN

WHERE

Arlington Museum of Art
1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://arlingtonmuseum.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.