A single spotlight on an old man with a guitar and a ukulele opens on a stage in front of an unsuspecting audience. A verbal autobiography that spans over 80 years of living, spiked with some acerbic humor and handmade songs that touch on various elements of life that everyone has or will experience in their lifetimes: Babyhood, childhood, teen angst, marriage, children, jobs, travel, heartbreak, divorce, death, and a multitude of other subjects.