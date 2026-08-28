Art of VIII School of Dance presents Rebirth of the Phoenix: SOAR

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Photo courtesy of Art of VIII School Of Dance

Art of VIII School of Dance will present Rebirth of the Phoenix: SOAR, a celebration of transformation, courage, and the limitless potential of movement. Across seven dance disciplines - including Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Contemporary, Tap, West African Dance, and Hip-Hop - adult dancers will take the stage to show what becomes possible when people refuse to let go of the dream.

As the third chapter of the Rebirth of the Phoenix legacy, SOAR is not a performance about perfection. It is a story of growth, community, and becoming. The evening will remind audiences that growth has no expiration date, and that when people rise together, they can become something greater than any one person could reach alone.

Art of VIII School of Dance will present Rebirth of the Phoenix: SOAR, a celebration of transformation, courage, and the limitless potential of movement. Across seven dance disciplines - including Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Contemporary, Tap, West African Dance, and Hip-Hop - adult dancers will take the stage to show what becomes possible when people refuse to let go of the dream.

As the third chapter of the Rebirth of the Phoenix legacy, SOAR is not a performance about perfection. It is a story of growth, community, and becoming. The evening will remind audiences that growth has no expiration date, and that when people rise together, they can become something greater than any one person could reach alone.

WHEN

WHERE

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations
2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/?i=11338

TICKET INFO

$40-$80

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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