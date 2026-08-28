Art of VIII School of Dance presents Rebirth of the Phoenix: SOAR

Art of VIII School of Dance will present Rebirth of the Phoenix: SOAR, a celebration of transformation, courage, and the limitless potential of movement. Across seven dance disciplines - including Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Contemporary, Tap, West African Dance, and Hip-Hop - adult dancers will take the stage to show what becomes possible when people refuse to let go of the dream.

As the third chapter of the Rebirth of the Phoenix legacy, SOAR is not a performance about perfection. It is a story of growth, community, and becoming. The evening will remind audiences that growth has no expiration date, and that when people rise together, they can become something greater than any one person could reach alone.