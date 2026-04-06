Art on Main presents "Chicano" and "Low & Slow" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo by Cease Martinez

"Chicano," a group exhibition curated by Junanne Peck and Ariel Esquivel, explores the evolving identity, impact, and influence of the Chicanx community and Latinx culture in the United States. The exhibit will feature artists from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond, and include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and ceramics that reflect themes of cultural identity, heritage, resilience, and community.

The exhibit will run in conjunction with the exhibition, "Low & Slow (Bajito y Suavecito): Lowrider Cars as Living Art," featuring authentic lowrider vehicles and a live performance by Yolanda Cruz and the Daydreamers.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through May 2.

"Chicano," a group exhibition curated by Junanne Peck and Ariel Esquivel, explores the evolving identity, impact, and influence of the Chicanx community and Latinx culture in the United States. The exhibit will feature artists from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond, and include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and ceramics that reflect themes of cultural identity, heritage, resilience, and community.

The exhibit will run in conjunction with the exhibition, "Low & Slow (Bajito y Suavecito): Lowrider Cars as Living Art," featuring authentic lowrider vehicles and a live performance by Yolanda Cruz and the Daydreamers.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through May 2.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://artonmaindallas.com/calendar-1/chicano-art-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Free

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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