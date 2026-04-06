Art on Main presents "Chicano" and "Low & Slow" opening reception

"Chicano," a group exhibition curated by Junanne Peck and Ariel Esquivel, explores the evolving identity, impact, and influence of the Chicanx community and Latinx culture in the United States. The exhibit will feature artists from across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond, and include painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, and ceramics that reflect themes of cultural identity, heritage, resilience, and community.

The exhibit will run in conjunction with the exhibition, "Low & Slow (Bajito y Suavecito): Lowrider Cars as Living Art," featuring authentic lowrider vehicles and a live performance by Yolanda Cruz and the Daydreamers.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through May 2.