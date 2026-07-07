Art On Main presents Dakari Butler: "The Mundane, Uneventful, & Ordinary Life of Miss Jones" opening reception

Art on Main will present "The Mundane, Uneventful, & Ordinary Life of Miss Jones," a solo exhibition by Dallas-based artist Dakari Butler. The exhibition follows the daily routines of Miss Jones, a sentient bowling pin whose life is filled with the familiar rituals many of us experience every day.

Through a series of mixed-media fiber works and interactive installations, visitors encounter Miss Jones as she prepares for work, drives home, eats dinner, reflects in her diary, and settles in for the evening. At the heart of Butler's practice is a challenge to traditional gallery etiquette. Rather than asking visitors to stand back and observe, she invites them to participate.

Throughout the exhibition, guests are encouraged to interact with objects from Miss Jones' world, including her makeup bag, jewelry box, pill organizer, diary, and kitchen accessories, creating a tactile experience that engages touch, sound, memory, and curiosity.Using fabric manipulation, embroidery floss, polyurethane foam, found objects, and sensory elements, Butler creates work that explores connection through touch and transforms viewers into active participants.

Humorous, immersive, and unexpectedly relatable, "The Mundane, Uneventful, & Ordinary Life of Miss Jones" celebrates the beauty found in everyday routines while encouraging visitors to experience art in a completely different way.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 1.

