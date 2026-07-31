Art on Main presents Emily Lamberty: "Umbrella Corpse" opening reception

Art on Main will present "Umbrella Corpse," a solo exhibition by Dallas artist Emily Lamberty exploring resilience through photography and mixed-media works spanning both past and present.

Bringing together retrospective pieces alongside new work, the exhibition examines the fragile spaces between loss and renewal. Through layered imagery and evocative compositions, Lamberty explores endurance, transformation, memory, and survival, revealing unexpected strength within vulnerability. Together, the works invite viewers to reflect on how we carry life's experiences, adapt to adversity, and reclaim meaning from fractured moments.

At the opening reception, visitors can enjoy light refreshments and music curated by DJ MISO. As part of the evening, guests are encouraged to bring a new or gently used umbrella to donate to Genesis Women's Shelter, supporting individuals and families in need.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 26.