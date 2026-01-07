Art on Main presents Han Cao: "Second Nature" opening reception

"Second Nature" transforms found vintage photographs and postcards through hand embroidery, bringing new life to images that were once lost. The collection explores how people's relationship with the world around them is never purely observational, they carry it within them and are remade by it. This is the second nature, not the reality people witness, but the one the inhabit, the slow, quiet embroidery over what was, layered into what remains.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 7.