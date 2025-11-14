Art on Main presents Ivette Ramos Levy: "Between Gazes and Silences" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ivette Ramos Levy

Art on Main will present the opening reception of Ivette Ramos Levy's exhibit, "Between Gazes and Silences." The exhibit highlights an inner journey, a search for meaning through silence, reflection, and transformation.

Inspired by Carl Jung’s writings on the shadow and Joseph Campbell’s concept of the hero’s journey, Levy explores how moments of stillness can become turning points for renewal. Her paintings, ceramics, and installations reveal the space between presence and absence where eyes, masks, and fragmented figures act as symbols of awakening and resilience.

Through these works, Levy invites the viewer to pause, to listen to what lies beyond words, and to recognize that every gaze holds both fear and revelation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 4.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://artonmaindallas.com/calendar-1/between-gazes-and-silences-solo-exhibition-ivette-ramos-levy

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
