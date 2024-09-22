Art on Main presents Joaquin Soto:  "Someone/Somewhere" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Joaquin Soto

Art on Main will present "Someone/Somewhere," a new exhibition by Joaquin Soto, a metal sculptor from Grand Prairie. The exhibition will feature works of art created from numerous recycled metal materials, including the iconic Volkswagen Beetle.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.

Art on Main will present "Someone/Somewhere," a new exhibition by Joaquin Soto, a metal sculptor from Grand Prairie. The exhibition will feature works of art created from numerous recycled metal materials, including the iconic Volkswagen Beetle.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200 Studio E, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joaquin-soto-solo-exhibition-opening-reception-tickets-1020577573997

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.