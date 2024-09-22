Art on Main presents Joaquin Soto: "Someone/Somewhere" opening reception
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Joaquin Soto
Art on Main will present "Someone/Somewhere," a new exhibition by Joaquin Soto, a metal sculptor from Grand Prairie. The exhibition will feature works of art created from numerous recycled metal materials, including the iconic Volkswagen Beetle.
The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.
Art on Main will present "Someone/Somewhere," a new exhibition by Joaquin Soto, a metal sculptor from Grand Prairie. The exhibition will feature works of art created from numerous recycled metal materials, including the iconic Volkswagen Beetle.
The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.
WHEN
WHERE
Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200 Studio E, Dallas, TX 75226, USA