Art on Main presents Karen Vanderpool-Haerle: "Wander, Explorations, Real and Imagined" opening reception

"Wander" is an exploration of places both real and imagined. Through a series of paintings and ceramics, the body of work by Karen Vanderpool-Haerle reflects wandering as an act of discovery, exploration, and creative process.

The concept of wandering is carried from the trail into the studio, where movement through physical landscapes parallels movement through ideas, materials, and forms. Here, wandering becomes a practice of freedom and spontaneity, an open-ended exploration of space that unfolds through the gestures of painting and the shaping of sculpture.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 7.

