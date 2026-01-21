Art on Main presents Karen Vanderpool-Haerle: "Wander, Explorations, Real and Imagined" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Karen Vanderpool-Haerle

"Wander" is an exploration of places both real and imagined. Through a series of paintings and ceramics, the body of work by Karen Vanderpool-Haerle reflects wandering as an act of discovery, exploration, and creative process.

The concept of wandering is carried from the trail into the studio, where movement through physical landscapes parallels movement through ideas, materials, and forms. Here, wandering becomes a practice of freedom and spontaneity, an open-ended exploration of space that unfolds through the gestures of painting and the shaping of sculpture.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://artonmaindallas.com/calendar-1/karen-vanderpool-haerle

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
