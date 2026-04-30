Art on Main presents "Kathy Krismer" opening reception

Art on Main will present an evening celebrating Kathy Krismer and the opening of her solo exhibition. Visitors can enjoy a first look at the full body of work, connect with the artist, and experience the energy of the exhibition in a welcoming, community-centered setting. Light refreshments will be served. DJ Miso will be curating music for the evening.

Krismer’s work explores the expressive power of gesture, color, and movement. Through layered marks and intuitive compositions, her paintings capture a sense of immediacy, where emotion meets form and spontaneity becomes structure. Bold strokes and fluid transitions invite the viewer into a visual language that feels both personal and universal.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through July 4.

