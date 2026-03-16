Art on Main presents Kent Barker: "SEEN - Beauty Beyond Fifty" opening reception

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Kent Barker

In 2025, photographer Kent Barker set out to honor a beauty shaped by time and experience, capturing the lives and presence of fifty women over the age of 50. Each portrait is a testament to lived experience - strength earned, stories carried, and identities that continue to evolve.

The photographic exhibition, taking place during Women’s History Month, brings together all 50 participants in a collective celebration of women who are vibrant, complex, resilient, and unapologetically themselves. Shown together, the images create a powerful visual chorus - honoring individuality while illuminating shared wisdom, courage, and grace.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.

In 2025, photographer Kent Barker set out to honor a beauty shaped by time and experience, capturing the lives and presence of fifty women over the age of 50. Each portrait is a testament to lived experience - strength earned, stories carried, and identities that continue to evolve.

The photographic exhibition, taking place during Women’s History Month, brings together all 50 participants in a collective celebration of women who are vibrant, complex, resilient, and unapologetically themselves. Shown together, the images create a powerful visual chorus - honoring individuality while illuminating shared wisdom, courage, and grace.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Art on Main
4428 Main St Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://artonmaindallas.com/calendar-1/kent-barker-solo-exhibition-50-women-over-50

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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