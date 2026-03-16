Art on Main presents Kent Barker: "SEEN - Beauty Beyond Fifty" opening reception

In 2025, photographer Kent Barker set out to honor a beauty shaped by time and experience, capturing the lives and presence of fifty women over the age of 50. Each portrait is a testament to lived experience - strength earned, stories carried, and identities that continue to evolve.

The photographic exhibition, taking place during Women’s History Month, brings together all 50 participants in a collective celebration of women who are vibrant, complex, resilient, and unapologetically themselves. Shown together, the images create a powerful visual chorus - honoring individuality while illuminating shared wisdom, courage, and grace.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28.