Art on Main presents Lourdes Lavalle: "Beyond the Geometry of the Universe" opening reception

"Beyond the Geometry of the Universe" is an immersive exhibition that invites the viewer to explore the intricate interplay between geometry and the cosmos through the lens of abstract oil painting. In this collection, the power of shapes, colors, and textures transcend the physical dimensions of the world, inviting the observer to contemplate the infinite possibilities that lie beyond their immediate perception.

Each piece in this exhibition serves as a visual meditation on the fundamental structures that govern the universe. From the swirling galaxies to the precise patterns of atomic interactions, these works translate the complexities of cosmic phenomena into a language of form and color. Through bold lines and harmonious compositions, the artist invites visitors to see beyond the mere geometry of the surroundings and to connect with the deeper, often unseen, forces that shape people's existence.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 30.