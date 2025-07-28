Art on Main presents Ross von Rosenberg: "Fracture" opening reception

"Fracture" is a vivid collection of pop surrealist and contemporary abstractions by Dallas-based artist Ross von Rosenberg. The exhibition explores the spaces between beauty and dissonance, chaos and reconstruction, where fragmentation becomes a form of visual poetry.

Through bold juxtapositions and subversive layering, von Rosenberg creates works that evoke place, depth, and psychological tension. Some pieces invite pure aesthetic immersion, while others unfold into deeply personal narratives, each one a balancing act between control and surrender.

Influenced by a wide-ranging lineage, from Caravaggio to Basquiat, Duchamp to Dali, he brings together classical technique, modern abstraction, and the raw spirit of pop surrealism in a body of work that both challenges and captivates.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 23.