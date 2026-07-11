Art On Main presents "Salon Style: Small Works Exhibition" opening reception

Art On Main will present "Salon Style: Small Works Exhibition" where visitors can step into a modern interpretation of one of art history's most celebrated traditions. The exhibition will showcase original artwork by 14 artists from Art on Main's East Dallas creative community.

Inspired by the salon exhibitions of 17th and 18th century Europe, where paintings filled walls from floor to ceiling, the exhibition encourages visitors to slow down, explore, and discover unexpected relationships between artworks. Rather than viewing pieces one at a time, guests experience a lively visual conversation among paintings, photography, fiber art, mixed media, and other contemporary works.

Participating artists include Andrea Lamarsaude, Brooke Aston, Candice Lindsay, Émilie Lamarsaude, Emily Lamberty, Jacque Forsher, Karen Jacobi, Laurie Mahoney, Monica Cowsert, Natalie Lammers, Pam-ela Harrelson, Sheila Cunningham, VET, and Yesenia Mejia Urieta.

Presented in partnership with the Lakewood Branch Library and Lakewood Library Friends, the exhibition highlights the depth and diversity of East Dallas' thriving arts community while making original artwork accessible in a welcoming public space. Every work in the exhibition is available for purchase, offering visitors the opportunity to support local artists and begin or grow their own art collections.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 17.