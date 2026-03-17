Art on Main presents Spring Open Studios

Art on Main will present Spring Open Studios, a vibrant day of art, creativity, and community. In celebration of Women’s History Month, visitors can explore the studios of resident artists, connect with the creative community, and participate in special activities throughout the day.

The family-friendly event is an opportunity to discover original art, meet working artists, and experience the creative energy of East Dallas. Guests can tour the StudiosStep inside the working studios of Art on Main artists and see where the creative process happens. They can discover paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography, jewelry, and mixed media while meeting the artists behind the work.