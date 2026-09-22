Art on Main presents Studio Artists Exhibition artist reception

Bringing together 22 artists who maintain studios at Art on Main, the Studio Artists Exhibition celebrates a broad range of artistic practices, styles and perspectives. Rather than asking the artists to respond to a single theme, the exhibition gives each artist the freedom to share work reflecting their individual vision and creative journey.

Viewed together, the works form unexpected relationships. Colors echo across the gallery, ideas intersect and contrasts invite new ways of seeing. Each piece stands on its own while becoming part of a larger visual conversation shaped by the artists’ shared experience of creating under one roof.

Participating artists include Brooke Aston, Rita Barnard, Danny Bollinger, Giselle Brightenburg, Monica Cowsert, Sheila Cunningham, Tommy Dean, Jacque Forsher, Pam-ela Harrelson, Hanna Harrison, Karen Jacobi, Andrea Lamarsaude, Emily Lamberty, Natalie Lammers, Candice Lindsay, Laurie Mahoney, Katrina Rasmussen, Vickie Ross, Birgit Steffens, Susan Swaim, Yessenia Mejia Urieta, and VET.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 29.