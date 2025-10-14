Art on Main presents "The HeART of Resilience" opening reception

"The HeART of Resilience" will highlight stories of strength and healing after breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a journey that transforms lives, reshaping not only bodies but also identities, perspectives, and spirits. "The HeART of Resilience" is a powerful visual narrative that honors the strength, resilience, and healing of breast cancer survivors as they reclaim their bodies and redefine their sense of self. This groundbreaking exhibition brings together artists from all walks of life including students, emerging talents, and established creators, to explore themes of empowerment, self-love, and body positivity.

Through painting, sculpture, photography, and more, these works will celebrate the diverse paths survivors take, whether choosing reconstructive surgery, embracing aesthetic flat closure, or finding confidence in their unique beauty.The HeART of Resilience is more than an art exhibit, it is a movement. It is a space for dialogue, inspiration, and community, where stories of survival and transformation are shared through the universal language of art. DJ Miso will curate the music for the evening.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 7.