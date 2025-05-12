Art on Main presents "Women in Art: Letting in the Light" opening reception

Art on Main presents "Women in Art: Letting in the Light" provides a platform for women artists to share their visual voices. Through their work spanning painting, photography, sculpture, and ceramics, artists explore themes of self-nurturing, illumination, and inner light, whether drawn from life experiences, dreams, or imaginative realms.

The artists in this exhibition reflect on stories of radiance, whether personal journeys, healing energy, or dreamlike brilliance. This show is about letting light in, both literally and metaphorically.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 31.